Kejriwal Defends Sisodia Amid ED's Fresh Raids In Liquor Policy Scam: 'Dirty Politics'

Reacting to the ongoing Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) raids at 35 locations across Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad in connection to the Liquorgate scam, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has once again defended Manish Sisodia who is alleged accuse in the liquor policy scam.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said that over 500 raids have been carried out in three months, "yet nothing has been found". “500 raids… more than 300 officials have been working 24*7 for three months. They all are trying to find proof against one Manish Sisodia,” he tweeted in Hindi. “Nothing has been found, because there is no proof... because nothing was done," he further stressed. “Due to dirty politics, such officers are losing their precious time. How will the country progress like this?" Kejriwal wrote in an apparent attack on the BJP.

His reaction came amid the ED's fresh raids across 35 locations in the country in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

ED conducts raids in connection with liquorgate scam

On Friday, the ED started searches at 35 locations across the national capital, Punjab and Hyderabad in the Delhi liqourgate scam. Notably, this is the third round of raids that are being conducted by the central agency as it already carried out searches pertaining to this case on September 6 and September 16 as well.

#BREAKING | Massive ED searches in Liquorgate scam: 35 locations across Delhi, Punjab, & Hyderabad being raided. Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/WosUlYe7S3 — Republic (@republic) October 7, 2022

Delhi liquorgate scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22 in Delhi. It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.