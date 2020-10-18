70% Of Delhi's Air Pollution Is Local But CM Kejriwal Looks Towards Punjab & Haryana: BJP

The BJP in Delhi has accused CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of not making sufficient efforts to curb pollution levels in the national capital and shifting the blame on the Centre for a dip in the air quality of the city.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said SAFAR has reported that the AQI in New Delhi improved on Friday despite the factor of stubble burning, which confirms that air pollution is caused due to local factors such as dust and domestic waste.

"SAFAR's Friday report confirms the findings of the 2015 IIT Kanpur study which stated that the main factors that contribute to Air pollution in Delhi are road dust, vehicles, domestic sources and so on. This means 70 per cent of Delhi's air pollution problems are being caused by local factors. Why then does the Delhi government always look towards Punjab and Haryana to shift the blame of pollution management on the Centre?" she asked.

Nupur Sharma also alleged that the Delhi government had failed to manage road dust, had not paid the MCD workers, had not banned construction nor has it constructed a smog tower. She accused the government of focusing more on publicity.

"The truth is that apart from earmarking Rs 1,600 crore to tackle the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and stubble burning, the central government has undertaken the construction of Eastern and Western peripheral expressway, closed the Badarpur and Panipat Thermal Power Plant, switched from BS4 to BS6 fuel, backed the innovation of Pusa decomposer for crop residue and subsidized electric vehicles," she said.

'Kejriwal govt spends Rs 73 crore on ads'

The BJP leader also stated that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had held multiple meetings with the environment ministers of five states to tackle issues related to air pollution.

"When Delhi government allocates a meagre Rs 52 crore in a Rs 65,000 crore budget for the environment, spends nothing from the Rs 787 crore from the environment cess it received in 2017, admittedly rents only three road vacuum cleaning machines but spends upwards of Rs 73 crore on advertisements and self-promotion within the months of July and August, it is clear where CM Kejriwal's priorities lie," Nupur Sharma alleged.

Stating that the Haryana government has announced a programme to manage crop residue, she questioned what steps were taken by the Punjab government to curb stubble burning.

