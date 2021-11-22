Kejriwal Eats Dinner With Auto-rickshaw Driver's Family, Invites Him To Delhi; WATCH

In a rare moment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had received an invite from an auto-rickshaw driver on Monday kept his promise and shared dinner with him and his family in Ludhiana. The AAP supremo had interacted with a large group of auto-drivers as a part of his campaign earlier today. In the Question and Answer session, an auto-driver named Dilip Tiwari took the microphone and invited him for a meal to his house.

Fulfilling his wish, Kejriwal left his Ludhiana hotel and travelled in an auto along with AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Cheema to reach the driver's house. After sharing a meal with Dilip, his wife and kids, Kejriwal, in turn, extended an invitation to the former to visit his home in the national capital. The Delhi CM thanked the family for the 'delicious food' and said that he would love for his family to host them the next time.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The dinner was great, it was tasty and the entire family ate with me. I am thankful for the meal. I have now invited his entire family to Delhi to eat with me at my house. I will feel happy to eat with him again. I want my family to meet thier family. They gave me food with their heart, I was touched."

He added, "If my government comes, it will benefit everyone. Autorickshaw workers there consider me their brother. Schools have improved, healthcare has improved, if AAP forms a government in Punjab, there will be further development."

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver also spoke to ANI and said that his 'dream' had been fulfilled. "I have a lot of feelings today, it was a dream. I felt very happy," he said. His wife who had prepared the meal remarked, "I never thought I will feed the Chief Minister, I am very happy sir came to our house."

AAP sounds poll bugle in Punjab, makes tall promises

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a massive announcement and declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power. So far, Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. Apart from these, AAP's poll sops also include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals and free treatment of all road accident victims.