'Kejriwal Escaping From Responsibilities,' Anurag Thakur Raises Concern Amid Delhi Floods

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, July 13 over under-preparedness of the Delhi government amid the torrential rain in Northern India. Thakur while briefing the media over the flooding situation in North-India said that the Delhi CM made tall claims of turning Delhi into Paris but now is running away from his responsibilities.

While talking to media, Anurag Thakur said, “Some people are staying in 'Sheesh Mehal' and are blaming others for the situation in Delhi, they're running away from their responsibility...we have never seen them taking responsibility for anything in the last 9 years...when will he (Arvind Kejriwal) realise his responsibilities?..."

The Sports Minister further added that from Liquor scam to air pollution, he (Kejriwal) puts blame on others. Kejriwal is trending in memes as once he promised to make lakes in Delhi. Now, ponds are everywhere, Thakur added.

Delhi flood situation

The Yamuna river in Delhi swelled to 207.55 metres on July 12, breaking the previous record of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978.

#WATCH | Flood like situation in several parts of Delhi



The Old Railway Bridge's water level reached 207 metres for the first time since 2013 at 4 am, according to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, and it reached 207.55 metres by 1 pm. On Thursday morning, the swelling Yamuna in Delhi rose to an incredible 208.48 metres, flooding neighbouring streets and public and private infrastructure and inflicting severe troubles for those who live adjacent to the river.

At the Old Railway Bridge, the water level reached 208 metres on Wednesday evening and climbed to 208.53 metres by 10 am on July 13. The Central Water Commission has called it an "extreme situation" and has predicted that the water situation will continue to climb. The Yamuna water level has risen quickly in Delhi during the past four days.

The Delhi Police implemented Section 144 CrPC on Wednesday in the capital's flood-prone neighbourhoods as a preventative measure.

Delhi CM writes to Union Home Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his fears over the Yamuna river breaching its banks and flooding a significant portion of the nation's capital, in a letter he wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. He asked the Central government for help, claiming that the water level had risen because water from the Haryana Hathnikund barrage had been released.