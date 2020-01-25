Kejriwal Evades Question On Sharjeel Imam's 'Break India' Call, Says 'with Every Citizen'

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal evaded the question on JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam’s ‘Break India’ call. On being asked whether he still supported the Shaheen Bagh protests, Kejriwal reiterated that the AAP was with every citizen of Delhi. Maintaining that the Delhi government desired the welfare of every person of the national capital by providing good roads, ample electricity, good medical services, and good education, Kejriwal asserted that the country would progress only due to such developments.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “What do you mean by even now? We are with every citizen of Delhi. We want the welfare of every citizen of Delhi. We are with Sangam Vihar, we are with Rajinder Nagar as well. We want to provide a good education to the people of Delhi. We want to provide good medical services to every citizen of Delhi. We want good roads, ample electricity and good water. The country will progress only due to this.”

The controversial video

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that features Imam, a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Republic investigation

To uncover the truth behind the Shaheen Bagh protests, Republic Bharat’s News Editor Amit Chaudhary decided to conduct a sting operation on Imam. In the conversation aired on January 19, Imam admitted that 10,000 to 15,000 pamphlets were published and distributed in various parts of the national capital on December 6. This indicates the possibility that the protest was pre-planned and had organizational backing, and not organic as had been claimed. Furthermore, Imam revealed that the thought process behind blocking the entire road was to garner international attention.

