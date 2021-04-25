Last Updated:

Kejriwal Failed To Set Up Oxygen Plant In Delhi; Gave Ads Instead: Malviya On COVID Crisis

The Centre had released funds to set up eight oxygen plants in Delhi back in December 2020, but the Kejriwal govt set up just one, said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Gloria Methri
PTI/ANI

The BJP has held the Delhi government responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis brought on by the shortage of medical oxygen in the capital. According to BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, the Centre had released funds to set up eight oxygen plants in Delhi back in December 2020, but the AAP government set up just 1, leading to its shortage in times of need.

When the national capital faced an oxygen crunch due to an overwhelming rise in COVID-19 infections, the Centre increased its allocation but the Delhi government did not pick it up either, Malviya said, adding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for the patients’ deaths.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader also shared a letter issued by the Centre in April last year, asking the state governments to grant permission to manufacturers of industrial oxygen so that they could produce medical oxygen in light of the COVID-19 situation. “What did Kejriwal do? As usual nothing. Just gave more nauseating ads!” Malviya said.

Oxygen crisis in Delhi

Delhi is facing a grim situation with thousands of Coronavirus patients gasping for breath outside hospitals due to lack of life-saving oxygen. Several hospitals treating COVID-19 patients said they have just a few hours of oxygen left. On Saturday, Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram hospital reported that 25 patients died in a few hours due to oxygen shortage. Facing a severe shortage of medical oxygen, CM Kejriwal sought help from all chief ministers to plug the widening demand-supply gap.

The Delhi government has requested the Railways to operate 'Oxygen Express' trains to save COVID-19 patients in desperate need of oxygen. "We have received a request from Delhi just now, and we are still planning its movement. We will likely get the oxygen from Rourkela," the Railway Board chairman said.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making medical oxygen available to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die. While some hospitals have managed to make short-term arrangements, there is no immediate end to the crisis in sight.  The city has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in a 12-day period. 

Delhi Govt to extend lockdown?

 With the COVID-19 situation remaining grim in Delhi despite a mini-lockdown, the city government may consider extending it by some more days, sources said on Saturday. On April 19, CM Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown, saying the step was taken to break the chain of the coronavirus infection and boost the health system that was on the verge of collapse.

"The idea behind the brief lockdown was that it will control the cases and give time to boost the health infrastructure, but the situation has gone from bad to worse. In such a situation, extending the lockdown, by maybe another week, is a possible option," a source in the Delhi government told PTI.

(With inputs from agency)

