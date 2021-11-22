Kejriwal Gets Invited To Dinner Upon Meeting Auto Drivers In Punjab; 'will Certainly Go'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday interacted with auto drivers in Ludhiana amid his visit to the poll bound state of Punjab. Interestingly, as the AAP supremo interacted with a large group of auto-drivers, he ended up accepting a dinner invitation from one of them.

During his interaction, Kejriwal said, "70% contribution was of auto & taxi drivers in the formation of our govt in Delhi. You can call any auto driver in Delhi and ask about us. If he doesn't praise us then don't vote for me."

Kejriwal accepts an auto driver's dinner invitation

In a Question & Answer session, an auto-driver took the mic and said, "I am a big fan of yours. I am an auto-wallah. Sir, you help auto drivers. Sir, will you come for a meal to this poor auto-wallah's home? I am inviting you from the heart."

To this, the Delhi CM accepted the sweet invitation and replied,"Absolutely, tonight? Can I bring Bhagwant (Mann), (Harpal Singh) Cheema with me? We will all come."

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter said that he was “touched” by the auto driver’s gesture, and confirmed that he is indeed going to the auto driver's house tonight for dinner.

I was sooo touched when an auto driver invited me for dinner to his house. We will certainly go there for dinner tonite https://t.co/hHFQB3dmxl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 22, 2021

Kejriwal Promises Rs 1000 Per Month To Every adult woman in Punjab

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if AAP comes to power. While addressing an event in Moga on Monday, the AAP supremo dubbed it as the "biggest women empowerment" programme. According to him, this will help women attend college and not make them dependent on their father or husband for their expenses. Downplaying the financial implications of the move, Kejriwal appealed to women to give a chance to AAP this time. During his earlier visit to the state, Arvind Kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a fresh attack on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and called him 'Nakli (Fake) Kejriwal' for emulating Arvind Kejriwal's promises to the state. Aam Aadmi Party took to its Twitter handle and shared a poster of Charanjit Singh Channi calling him 'Nakli Kejriwal' and cautioned the people of Punjab to not vote for him in the upcoming state elections.