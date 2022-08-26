Kejriwal Launches Staunch Defence Of Sisodia In Assembly; 'Not A Single Penny Was Found'

Addressing Delhi Assembly amid a liquor scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there is only one education minister in India and that is Manish Sisodia. He further said that raids will stop only when Aam Aadmi Party withdraws from the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"If you ask in the whole country, who is Union Education Minister, no one will have the answer. I saw a video on social media, where someone was asking a kid about Union Education Minister. The kid told Manish Sisodia. When asked about education ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the kid told Manish Sisodia. There is only one education minister in the country that is Manish Sisodia. Americans are also saying the same," Kejriwal said.

He said that a news article was published in NYT on August 18 about Delhi's education model which made India proud. "And then there was news published against Narendra Modi on August 25 about democracy being murdered in Modi rule. Whenever something is written against the country is painful."

Kejriwal alleged that anti-national elements are conspiring against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to collapse the government. "The first step was putting fake allegations on Manish Sisodia...Sisodia was deliberately targeted."

Not a single penny was found during raid at Sisodia's residence: Kejriwal

On the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over irregularities in the excise scam, Kejriwal said that nothing was found and a false raid was conducted.

"The raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found- nothing was found. It was a false raid," Kejriwal said.

'People choose a government, they topple it': Kejriwal

Moreover, the AAP supremo reiterated that "Operation Lotus" was on in the national capital and Sisodia was offered Chief Minister's post, which he refused. He also alleged that 12 AAP MLAs were approached by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"They toppled several governments in the country to date - Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a government, they topple it," he said.

The 54-year-old added, "It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I'd like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became 'Operation keechad' here."

Kejriwal claimed that if the AAP announces to not fight the Gujarat Assembly elections the raids will stop. "They are scaring the AAP so that we withdraw," he said.

On Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommending a detailed probe into the construction of classrooms in government schools, Kejriwal said that attempts are being made to "stop the good work being done in schools and hospitals".