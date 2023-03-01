Kejriwal Govt Reallots Portfolios Held By Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain; Check Full List

The Delhi government has re-allocated the portfolios held by jailed ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain among four other AAP MLAs members - Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. According to the official document accessed by Republic TV, the 18 departments held by former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia have been majorly divided between Gahlot and Anand, who were handling the transport ministry and the social welfare ministry, respectively. Here is a look at which MLAs got what in the Delhi cabinet.

Ministries allocated to MLAs

Kailash Gahlot

Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs

Transport

Administrative Reforms

Information & Technology

Revenue

Women and Child Development

Finance

Planning

Public Works Department

Power

Home

Urban Development

Irrigation and Flood Control

Water (and all other Departments not specifically allotted to any minister)

Raaj Kumar Anand

Gurudwara Elections

SC & ST

Social Welfare

Cooperative

Education

Land & Building

Vigilance

Services

Tourism

Art, Culture & Language

Labour

Employment

Health

Industries

Imran Hussain

Food & Supply

Election

Gopal Rai

Development

General Administration Department

Environment, Forest and Wildlife

We will expose BJP's dictatorship: Gopal Rai

"They have arrested the best minister in the country. The party will carry out the campaign to expose the dictatorship of the BJP and the Prime Minister," Gopal Rai said while speaking to Republic TV. Rai was referring to Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

"They want that the entire (Delhi) government to be finished but it doesn't matter what they think. The people of Delhi have made this government and there are many to tell the work done by both the ministers who they have arrested. There isn't one BJP minister who can tell what work they have done in the education and health sectors. We will carry out the campaign to expose their dictatorial behaviour across Delhi," he added.

Rai also said, "The Chief Minister has directed us that we have to work for the people more responsibly. Be it the budget or something else, the government will work with full preparation."

Sisodia and Jain resigned from their respective posts on February 28 as both of them are now in jail for the alleged liquor scam and money laundering case, respectively. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, chaired an emergency meeting to decide the way forward.