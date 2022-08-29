Kejriwal Govt Set To Move Confidence Motion In Assembly To Prove 'no MLA Defected To BJP'

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government is set to bring a Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly today in a bid to prove that "no party MLA defected" to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party amid allegations of corruption against AAP's top ministers.

Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during his speech in the assembly on Friday, said that he will bring a ‘confidence motion’ in the House to prove that “the BJP failed to buy AAP MLAs” and Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" in the national capital.

“It is being said they (BJP) broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls of people asking me if everything is alright. I would like to bring a 'confidence motion' in the House to show people that not even one member defected and that BJP’s Operation Lotus became ‘Operation Keechad’ here,” Kejriwal had said in the assembly.

BJP has rubbished the claims, saying that the ruling Kejriwal government was indulging in “theatrics” to divert attention from the excise policy scam that is being investigated by the CBI.

Kejriwal has linked the recent raids on Delhi excise minister Manish Sisodia to assembly elections in Gujarat, which are scheduled to take place later this year. Kejriwal claimed that the raids would stop if the AAP withdraws from contesting in the Gujarat polls.

On the CBI raids at Sisodia's residence over irregularities in the excise policy, Kejriwal said that not a single penny was found by the agency and the efforts were futile.

Kejriwal to move confidence motion in Delhi Assembly

After the chief minister proposed to bring in a motion of confidence, the assembly special session was extended by a day. “Taking the sense of the House, it was decided to extend the sitting of the House and take up the motion on Monday, August. 29, 2022," said a bulletin of business issued by the Vidhan Sabha. The session will convene at 11 AM.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal will move the following Motion: This House expresses its confidence in the Council of Ministers,” read the list of business issued by the assembly secretariat.

Currently, the ruling AAP has 62 MLAs in 70-member assemble, while the remaining 8 belong to the BJP.