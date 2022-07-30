Kejriwal Govt Shaken By Liquor Policy Probe, Lokayukta's Query On Classrooms: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV said that Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) govt has been shaken by the Liquor policy probe and the Lokayukta's query into the classroom construction irregularities in Delhi's public schools.

Notably, Delhi’s Lokayukta, on the complaint of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari into the alleged ‘serious financial irregularities’ in the classroom construction in the schools of the state government, had asked for information from the ‘appropriate department’ of the state government.

‘AAP government shaken by investigations’

Lashing out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari averred that the AAP government is troubled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Delhi Liquor policy 2021-22 and also the Lokayukta’s queries on his complaint about the irregularities in the classroom construction in state government schools. “Delhi’s government is entrenched in corruption. Two investigations have shaken the Aam Aadmi Party. One is the CBI probe, which L-G ordered on the demand of Delhi’s parents, women, MPs and the people in general. The second is based on my complaint about a room valued Rs 5 lakh being made at the cost of Rs 30 lakhs. The loot is worth Rs 2,600 crore (Sic).”

He also commented on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat and said that the state government has ordered an enquiry into the tragedy.

Delhi L-G recommends CBI investigation; Delhi withdraws Liquor Excise policy

After Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the state’s new Excise Policy on Liquor 2021-22, the Delhi police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on July 29 also issued a notice to the state’s excise commissioner asking for various documents regarding the Liquor policy to check whether the due procedure was followed while granting the Liquor licences.

The officials said on July 29 that the Delhi government has decided to return to the old Liquor Excise regime after the L-G ordered a CBI probe into the new policy. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, directed the department to "revert" to the old regime of the excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh policy is in place, they said.

Under the excise policy 2021-22, licences of 849 liquor vendors were issued through open bidding to private firms.

