The Aam Aadmi Party government will bring the confidence motion on Monday to prove that "no party MLA has defected". For that purpose, the special session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended by one day.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the confidence motion will be brought to show people that "Operation Lotus" has become "Operation keechad" in the national capital.

"It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I would like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here," Kejriwal said.

Moreover, the Delhi CM alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using money collected through Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a hike in diesel and petrol prices to poach MLAs. He claimed the saffron party has bought 277 MLAs till now across the country.

Kejriwal links raids to Gujarat polls

The AAP national convenor alleged that the recent raids on AAP leaders by probe agencies are linked to assembly elections in Gujarat, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

"The BJP's fortress in Gujarat is under threat and is crumbling now. ED, CBI raids on us are due to the upcoming polls in Gujarat. If we announce not to fight elections the raids will stop," he alleged.

On CBI raids at his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence over the Delhi Excise policy, Kejriwal said that the central agency could not find a single penny. "Vested interests are now trying to topple the Delhi government. They toppled governments in Manipur, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. There is a serial killer on the prowl in the city," he said in the House.

He alleged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has now started an investigation into schools to "stop good work being done in schools and hospitals".