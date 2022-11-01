'Kejriwal Has Made Delhi A Gas Chamber': BJP's Swipe At AAP Over Poor Air Quality

On Tuesday, the air quality in the National capital continued to dip as the Air Quality Index (AQI) fell under the ‘severe’ category. Delhi’s Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 594 and slipped to the ‘very severe' category. Noida, which is a part of the National Capital Region (NCR), recorded an AQI of 444 and has now entered the ‘severe’ category. The overall AQI of the National capital on Tuesday fell under the ‘very poor’ category at 385. Notably, Haryana’s Gurugram AQI remained under the ‘very poor’ category as its AQI stood at 391.

Following this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the poor air quality in Delhi and its adjacent areas. Notably, stubble burning had turned worse across Punjab while Haryana has seen a 33% dip in stubble burning incidents.

On Tuesday, BJP accused AAP of turning the National capital into a gas chamber as residents of Delhi and adjacent areas are doomed to breathe noxious air.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Delhi has been made a gas chamber by part-time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because of his complete failure in ensuring that the causes of pollution are tackled. In Punjab, there is continuous burning of ‘Parali’ (Stubble), Around 13000 incidents of stubble burning have taken place in Punjab. It has increased to 33.5 % as compared to last year. On the same hand, Haryana has reduced its ‘Parali’ burning by almost 30-35 percent.”

Accusing AAP of doing nothing in Punjab, Poonawalla stated, “What happened to bio-decomposer use in the state, and what about buying stubble from Punjab farmers? AAP has a government in Punjab that has done absolutely nothing for the state to tackle the causes of pollution. The AQI is crossing 500. Last evening, it crossed 700.”

“What measures have been taken to tackle Delhi’s own causes of Pollution? Road dust, construction dust, industrial pollution, and vehicular pollution have been increased,” he added.

BJP spokesperson further added that AAP is busy blaming the Center and has not taken any action. “No action has been taken except for blaming others, blaming Center, and then blaming Diwali. Making a scapegoat out of Diwali, and Hindus who burst crackers. Diwali is long-gone but the pollution is still there. We cannot breathe in Delhi and the reason for that is Arvind Kejriwal and its complete incompetence,” he asserted.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar blamed neighbour Punjab for stubble burning as the air quality touched 'very poor' category in the state. According to PTI, The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported around 1,761 farm fires in Punjab on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067, the highest so far, on Friday, and 1,111 on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "We created awareness among farmers and also took legal action including imposing penalties and registering FIRs. Incidents of stubble burning have reduced significantly in Haryana as compared to Punjab."

