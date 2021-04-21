Kejriwal Has 'no Vision, No Direction' Says Gambhir; Demands Resignation Over COVID Crisis

As Delhi is witnessing a dangerous COVID-19 situation, BJP leader and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with sharp words. While talking about what to do about the panic created among the people in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said that question should be raised against the Chief Minister. He further slammed CM Arvind Kejriwal for investing in advertisements instead of hospitals or COVID centres.

He also compared the situation with last year mentioning this is happening again in Delhi.

"Please ask all the questions to the CM. Last year same thing happened when lockdown was imposed lakhs of people had left Delhi, that time they went on saying we are feeding lakhs of people we have given ration to crores of people. When they could not handle 7,000 cases how will they handle 17000. From last year they have invested more than 500 crores in advertisement but could not make one new hospital or COVID center," added BJP leader Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir, on Tuesday, tweeted demanding ACM Kejriwal's resignation.

No vision, no direction. Delhi is dying. If you have any SHAME, then RESIGN @ArvindKejriwal — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 21, 2021

Where is the world-class health facility?

Further slamming CM Arvind Kejriwal, Gautam Gambhir said that he is given up on the situation. He questioned on Delhi government's claim that it has a world-class facility. While talking about his advertisements, cricketer Gambhir said that his advertisements are there and can be seen every two minutes on news channels, his lectures are heard, whenever he wants he arranges press conferences. He also questioned Arvind Kejriwal on what has he done in six years for Delhi's citizens as no schools or hospitals were built at this time.

While talking about the blames that Arvind Kejriwal and his government have put on Central Government over the shortage of Remdesivir drugs, Gautam Gambhir asserted that this is what he always does, he blames everything on the union government.