Kejriwal Highlights Feats As AAP Completes 6 Years In Delhi; Details Fight Against COVID

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Delhi completes six years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Tuesday highlighting the achievements of his government and how it had managed to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

"A year ago today, people gave me chance to serve again. Despite it being a difficult year, we worked together to tackle COVID-19 like a family. Amidst the Coronavirus, the people of Delhi performed so well with the Delhi Government be it home isolation, plasma bank, oximeter, all these measures are being discussed around the world. During the lockdown, we fed lakhs of people, distributed free ration, transported laborers back home, continued with the free electricity and water schemes. Even our government school children received a 98% result in their boards, making our hearts swell in pride," said Kejriwal.

Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Kisan Mahapanchayat In Meerut On Feb 28

Read: AAP, BJP Trade Barbs Over Stubble-burning, Pusa Bio-decomposer

Kejriwal claims of finding a 'solution' to stubble burning

Remarking that the Delhi Government had found a 'solution' for pollution-related stubble burning, Arvind Kejriwal stated that the AAP-government was constantly working towards making the lives of Delhiites 'easier'. "Your government has also tackled pollution, we also helped farmers find an alternative to stubble burning to curb pollution. They don't have to burn stubble anymore. In these 6 years, this government of 2 crore Delhites is working to make your lives easier. We just need your support and blessings," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi Government's 'alternative' to stubble burning is the Pusa bio-decomposer technique through which decomposer capsules are reportedly used to make fertilizers from paddy stubble. Massive advertisements on the Pusa bio-decomposer technique were carried on TVs and billboards across the city by the AAP, which had drawn the ire of the BJP who called AAP's solution, 'false propaganda'.

According to the Delhi Government, the state carried an experiment of using bio-decomposer capsules, which turns stubble into manure, in 2,000 acres of rice farms in the national capital. However, the Pusa Institute had revealed that no such fertilizer-making medicine had not been purchased by the Kejriwal government.

Read: 'Fueling Anti-nationalism': Anil Vij Flays Congress, Kejriwal For Supporting Disha Ravi

Read: Rahul & Priyanka Slam Toolkit Probe; Kejriwal Calls It 'unprecedented Attack On Democracy'

(With Agency Inputs)