Kejriwal House Renovation: HC Seeks Response From AAP Govt On PWD Officials' Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the city government on a plea moved by six PWD officials against the show cause notices issued to them by Delhi Government’s Vigilance department over alleged gross violations of rules in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

The High Court issued notice to the Director, Special Secretary and PWD of the Vigilance Department on the petition of the six officers. The court has also granted four weeks to the city government to file the counter affidavit in response to the petition. The next hearing will take place on October 12.

Meanwhile, the PWD and Vigilance Director of Delhi Government assured the court that no “coercive action” would be taken against the officers till the next hearing. Notably, the High Court removed the names of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Minister Atishi in connection to the case.

The High Court was hearing the petition filed by the six officials seeking quashing of the show cause notices issued to them on June 19 by the Vigilance Department “without jurisdiction and competence, with premeditation and with closed mind in complete abuse of the process of law”.

In the plea, the PWD officials have submitted that the impugned show cause notices is an outcome of the “political tussle” between the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the ruling party in NCT of Delhi. The plea further stated that the petitioners were made the “scapegoats” in the matter.

The plea also states that the special secretary, who issued the show cause notice to the six PWD officials, lacks legal authority to issue the notices or to initiate any disciplinary action. The officials clarified that they have not violated any rule, statute or office orders with regard to the official bungalow of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The impugned show cause notice hinders the right of the petitioner(s) to work and pursue his chosen occupation. Also, the impugned show cause notice in fact forces the petitioner to provide self-incriminating information and also harms the reputation of the petitioner,” the petition said.

Delhi CM house renovation controversy

According to a "factual report" submitted by the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate to the Lieutenant Governor earlier in May 2023, it was revealed that the renovation work of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence was undertaken at a total cost of Rs 52.71 crore.

According to news agency PTI, as per PWD records, the cost of Rs 52.71 crore included Rs 33.49 crore spent on the construction of the house and Rs 19.22 crore on a camp office for the Chief Minister. However, AAP has continuously denied the charges and has termed it as an attempt to malign Kejriwal's image.

(With agency inputs)