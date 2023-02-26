'Curse Of Families...': BJP Says 'Kejriwal Is Next' After Sisodia's Arrest In Liquor Scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday, February 26.

BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, while targetting the Deputy CM, said, "Manish Sisodia also arrested in liquor scam. He has been arrested due to the curse of mothers and sisters of families ruined by alcohol. I have been saying since the beginning that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain will go to jail, two of them have already gone to jail, and Kejriwal is next."

Another BJP leader, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, said, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that if there is any allegation against any of my people, I will dismiss him immediately. Now let's see whether Kejriwal takes any action or he is also a part of this liquor brokerage. In some time, wine will become wine and water will become water."

The BJP held a press briefing wherein the party spokesperson Sambit Patra spoke on Sisodia's arrest.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, said, "Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. Modi ji, you have not done well by arresting a good person and the best education minister, even God will not forgive you. There will be an end to your dictatorship, Modi ji."

According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party has called the arrest of Manish Sisodia a 'political vendetta.' The AAP leaders are expected to march towards CBI Headquarters in the national capital.

Sisodia's 8-hours grilling by CBI

The officials of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch grilled Sisodia on various aspects of the excise policy - his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others.

According to sources, the CBI investigators were not satisfied with the Sisodia's responses. It was claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications sought by officials on crucial points, leading to his arrest.

The probe agency officials said it was felt that custodial interrogation was necessary to put Sisodia through intense questioning, they said.