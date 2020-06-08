CM Kejriwal Issues First Response After LG Overrules 'hospitals For Delhites Only' Order

Hours after LG Anil Bauijal overruled AAP government's decision of 'hospitals for residents only,' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first response. The Delhi Chief Minister has remarked that the decision by LG has created a 'huge problem and challenge' for the people of Delhi. The AAP government has received severe criticism for its decision announced by Kejriwal on June 6.

Referring to LG's decision, Kejriwal said, "Providing treatment for people coming all over from the country during the Coronavirus epidemic is a big challenge. May God bless us to serve the people of the whole country. We will try to provide treatment to all."

LG साहिब के आदेश ने दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ी समस्या और चुनौती पैदा कर दी है



देशभर से आने वाले लोगों के लिए करोना महामारी के दौरान इलाज का इंतज़ाम करना बड़ी चुनौती है।शायद भगवान की मर्ज़ी है कि हम पूरे देश के लोगों की सेवा करें।हम सबके इलाज का इंतज़ाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 8, 2020

Sisodia accuses BJP

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia has accused the BJP of pressurizing the LG to overrule the decision. Sisodia, who also heads the national capital's Health Ministry, has also accused the BJP of 'playing politics' over COVID-19 and attempting to fail the policies of state governments.

Speaking to ANI just hours after LG overruled the government decision on Monday, Sisodia said, "Delhi government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in future." The Deputy CM added that Kejriwal had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how will they be arranged as well.

LG overrules AAP's decision

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government's order to reserve government hospitals only for Delhi residents. In his capacity as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Baijal directed all departments and authorities to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient regardless of his place of residence.

This decision is likely to provide relief to people from other states desiring to seek COVID-19 treatment in Delhi government hospitals. Currently, there are 28,936 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 10,999 persons have recovered while 812 casualties have been reported.

