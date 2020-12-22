Kejriwal Jibes Over Dwivedi's Challenge To Sisodia, Invites UP CM To See Delhi's Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday invited UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Delhi, asking him to come and see the 'great schools' of the national capital. Kejriwal's sarcastic tweet comes in response to UP Education Minister Satish Dwivedi's invitation where he issued a challenge to Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia asking for the schools of the two states to be compared. The row blew-up after Manish Sisodia who arrived in Lucknow in response to Dwivedi's challenge was allegedly stopped by the state's police force on his way to visit a school.

"Yogi ji, you did not show your schools even after inviting Manish ji. Delhi's education minister and deputy chief minister was stopped by the police from seeing UP's schools. I invite you to Delhi. You come to Delhi I will show you the great schools of Delhi," tweeted Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia stopped in Lucknow

Arriving in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that he was blocked by the UP Police. Sisodia had landed in Lucknow after the state's Education Minister Satish Dwivedi invited CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy to visit the government schools in UP and compare them with those in the national capital. "I invite Delhi CM Kejriwal Ji and his Deputy Manish Sisodia Ji to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh. It will open their eyes. They want to enter the politics of UP with this issue," said the UP Minister.

"Satish Dwivedi ji, you are now using police force to stop me from visiting schools. You had invited me to witness the schools in UP. You are now scared that the reality of schools in Lucknow will come out in the open that is why you are resorting to use of police force," Dy CM Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The war of words began after Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the progress in educational facilities while announcing that the AAP will contest the forthcoming assembly polls in 2022.

