Kejriwal Laments Deaths In Batra Hospital Due To Oxygen Shortage; Pleads With Centre

Mourning the deaths of eight patients including a doctor in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to shortage of oxygen supply, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, lamented that the capital had not been supplied its required quota of oxygen by the Centre. Claiming that Delhi needed 900 MT oxygen supply daily, CM Kejriwal said that only 490 MT was allocated to Delhi asking 'How can Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?'. Delhi - the worst-affected city has 99,361 active cases, 10,33,825 recovered cases and 16,147 fatalities.

CM Kejriwal mourns Batra Hospital deaths

Similarly, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia asked that if 10,000 MT oxygen is produced daily with a surplus of 7500 MT, why Delhi could not get 976 MT daily. He alleged that Delhi's quota is 490 MT but only being supplied 312 MT. He asked, "Why are the lives of the people of Delhi being played with?".

Eight COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of the gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday. Of the eight patients who died, six were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and two others were in high-density wards, he said, adding that R K Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department, was among those who died due to lack of oxygen. Himthani had been admitted to the hospital for the last 15-20 days, the medical director said.

The hospital had sent out an SOS message about oxygen shortage on Saturday when they had 2,500 litres of the life-saving gas left. Around 12.30 pm, the hospital authorities claimed they had run out of oxygen and the oxygen tanker arrived at 1.35 PM. Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been sending out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had last week reported the death of 25 of its “sickest” patients as the administration struggled with depleting oxygen supplies. Twenty people died at the Jaipur Golden Hospital last week amid shortage of oxygen. The Delhi HC has warned the Centre with contempt proceedings if oxygen quota of Delhi (490 MT) is not met with, tasking Centre wit arranging tankers for Delhi

India's oxygen shortage

Currently, India is grappling with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - atleast ten hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. These trains have already begun to arrive at UP, Maharashtra, Andhra from Odisha, Jharkhand and others. Delhi, which has demanded a consistent supply of 480 MT oxygen per day is yet to receive its quota as the state govt has not been able to provide tankers for transportation to the Railways. Delhi has demanded the Centre's help in procuring more oxygen, accusing UP and Haryana of obstructing its supply. Except for nine sectors, supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers has been prohibited from April 22 as a temporary measure.