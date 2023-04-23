Kejriwal Lauds Bhagwant Mann & Punjab Police For Arresting Amritpal Without Bloodshed

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lauded Bhagwant Mann, the CM of Punjab for the success in arresting Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Moga district on April 23. He also praised the Punjab Police for completing the mission without any bloodshed and without firing a single bullet.

"We are committed to the peace and security of Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this. CM @BhagwantMann

Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing," Kejriwal tweeted. "Many thanks to the public for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this period," he further wrote.

पंजाब के अमन चैन और सुरक्षा के लिए हम वचनबध है। इसके लिए कठोर निर्णय लेने को भी हम तैयार हैं



CM @BhagwantMann साहिब ने इस मिशन को परिपक्वता और साहस से पूरा किया। बिना किसी रक्तपात और गोली चलाये पंजाब पुलिस ने कामयाबी हासिल की



इस दौरान शांति बनाये रखने और पंजाब सरकार का साथ देने… https://t.co/YXbKE4KDmG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 23, 2023

After Amritpal's arrest, CM Mann also addressed the people of Punjab where he said that those who break the law will be strictly dealt with and assured the public of safety in the state. "Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days," Mann said in a video message. "Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law," he said, adding "We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics. I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days."

'आप' सरकार जनता की सुरक्षा और अमन कानून के लिए काम कर रही है और यह हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी व फर्ज़ भी है... @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/oOB9eKVlzt — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 23, 2023

Amritpal Singh shifted to Dibrugarh jail

#WATCH | Assam: Khalistan supporter and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who was today arrested by Punjab police, was brought to jail in Dibrugarh. pic.twitter.com/cTGbk6oZjW — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

The fugitive who is now under arrest has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam where nine of his aides are already lodged. The Dibrugarh jail, whose construction completed by the late 1850s, is now a maximum security prison as there is heavy deployment of CRPF personnel around its premises. Those already in the jail apart from Amritpal are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.