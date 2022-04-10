Kejriwal-led AAP Appoints New Office-bearers In 4 More States; Eyes Nationwide Presence

Making all efforts to make its presence felt nationwide, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, April 10, appointed new office-bearers for the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and also for Mumbai Municipal. This comes after the party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anoop Kesari joined the BJP on Friday.

AAP's expansion plans come in the wake of the party winning 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966.

ANNOUNCEMENT: AAP's New Office bearers for the following states:



🔹Karnataka

🔹Andhra Pradesh

🔹Odisha

🔹Maharashtra

🔹Mumbai Municipal pic.twitter.com/2XCwmyFizi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 10, 2022

Last month, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party had appointed new office-bearers in nine states of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana.

AAP jolted as Himachal party Chief joins BJP

Meanwhile, on Friday, the AAP's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anoop Kesari joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP national chief JP Nadda. Moreover, AAP's general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and its Una president Iqbal Singh also switched allegiance to BJP on this occasion at Nadda's residence in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur who is rumoured to have played a pivotal role in these inductions, asserted that the aforesaid leaders had taken this step against the anti-Himachal Pradesh policies of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated, "AAP, your deposit was forfeited in all the seats in UP. Now, Himachal is also ready to repeat the same." According to me, opponents are also expressing faith in the policy and leadership of PM Modi as they have faith in the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

AAP now eyes for Himachal Pradesh

As per sources, AAP is now eyeing in-roads in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh which is set to go to polls later this year. As per sources, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will flag off its campaign by holding a Tiranga Yatra in Mandi on April 6. This assumes significance as Mandi is Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur's home district. During the recently concluded round of Assembly elections, AAP held such rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. Sources added that the Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will attend the Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh. The party is also aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in Gujarat which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

Image: Twitter/@AAP