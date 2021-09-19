Campaigning for AAP's CM pick Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, promised one job per house if voted to power in Uttarakhand in 2022. Tackling rising unemployment, Kejriwal also promised Rs 5000/month for unemployed, 1 lakh govt jobs in 6 months, a job portal, 80% local reservation and seperate ministry to manage Jobs/Migration. Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference in Haldwani, lauded Col Kothiyal's achievement of recruiting over 10,000 youth into the Army.

Uttarakhand: AAP promises 1 job per house if voted in power

Previously, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal made 4 'power' promises in Dehradun, if voted to power. Promising to deliver 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity, the Delhi CM propagated his Delhi model. Slamming the deteriorating health services, AAP has promised good quality and free health services to all. Kejriwal has also sought a Bharat Ratna for Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna, a resident of Dehradun.

In a bid to counter the BJP, Col Kothiyal had been fielded by AAP against then-CM Tirath Singh Rawat in the Gangotri bypolls. The former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Kothiyal has been hailed for his rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. Running an organization that trains the locals to join the Armed Forces, he joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on April 19 this year. Later, Kejriwal announced that Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal will be AAP's CM face for the upcoming polls.

"Col. Ajay Kothiyal is the person who has got more than 10,000 youth recruited in the army. He knows how to provide employment, the future of Uttarakhand will be safe and golden in his hands. The party will develop the State as a spiritual capital for Indians staying across the world," said Kejriwal.

Dhami takes over

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM at the BJP's MLA meeting after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa will go to polls in February 2022.