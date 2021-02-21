Kejriwal Meets Farmer Leaders In Delhi; Claims 'Farm Laws Will Turn Them Into Labourers'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met farmer leaders at the Vidhan Sabha where he fear-mongered on the Farm Laws claiming that they will turn a farmer into a labourer on his own land. Kejriwal also went on to claim that if the Laws were enacted, they would transfer the power of the farmers into the hands of a few corporates.

"Today, farmer leaders from Western Uttar Pradesh came to the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to discuss the three black laws. The Centre and the BJP had said that the farmers will benefit from the laws but they have failed to highlight even one benefit. This is like a death warrant for the farmers. If these laws are passed, it will turn out to be a major problem. The farmers' job will go into the hands of a few and the farmer in India will become a labourer on his own land," he said.

Delhi: Meeting between CM Arvind Kejriwal and farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh underway at Vidhan Sabha pic.twitter.com/JnJUBf5npc — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

Moreover, he revealed that the farmers of UP were planning to hold a massive 'Mahapanchayat' over the Farm Laws on February 28 in Meerut, where they would once again appeal to the Centre to take back the 'black laws'. Notably, the Delhi Chief Minister has been invited by the farmer unions to attend the 'Mahapanchayat'.

"We have once again demanded from the Centre to take back the laws. All 23 crops be taken on MSP based on the Swaminathan Committee. On 28th in Meerut, there is a massive Mahapanchayat where farmers will come to discuss the laws and there they will also appeal to the government to repeal the laws."

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders who met the Delhi CM today stated that they were very happy with the assurances that he had given. "Arvind Kejriwalji called us. He gave us a kind of respect that no person or party ever has. We are a part of the protest, he promised us that if he has the power, he will give us assurances on MSP and other things," they said to Republic TV.

At present, the protesting farmer unions are working on' intensifying' their protests with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announcing a tour across Western India - covering Haryana Maharashtra and Rajasthan to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats.

