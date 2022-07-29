Kejriwal Meets L-G Saxena Amid Liquor Policy Row; 'Will Bury Differences & Work For Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal met Delhi L-G VK Saxena during a weekly meeting and stated there may be difference of opinions between him and the L-G but both will work together for the people of Delhi. It’s important to note the meeting happened after CM Kejriwal, amid the row over the L-G’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the state's new Excise policy 2021-22, skipped meeting VK Saxena on two occasions, citing health reasons.

He skipped the previous weekly meeting on July 22 and also a combined programme of tree plantation drive at the Asola Bhatti mines on July 24. However, the Aam Aadmi Party also alleged the L-G avoided an event with Kejriwal on July 8.

We may have a difference of opinions on various issues. Matbhed ho sakte hain, manbhed nahi hai. He is LG & I'm CM - we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions & work together. Important for Delhi that CM & LG work together: CM pic.twitter.com/NkVPuFV24A — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

‘Important for Delhi that CM & LG work together’: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said he may have a difference of opinion with Saxena on various issues but there is no manbhed (differences at personal level) between the two. “We may have a difference of opinions on various issues. Matbhed ho sakte hain, manbhed nahi hai. He is LG & I'm CM - we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions & work together. Important for Delhi that CM & LG work together.”

A number of state related issues were deliberated upon during the meeting, said Kejriwal. “The meeting was held in a cordial environment. Several issues were discussed - water, cleanliness, electricity and so on. We will work together as we have always done so far.”

Delhi: L-G VK Saxena vs CM Arvind Kejriwal

In another development in the new Excise policy on Liquor 2021-22, the assistant commissioner of Delhi police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on July 29 issued a notice to the state’s excise commissioner seeking documents regarding the Excise policy on Liquor.

The development comes after the Chief Secretary in a report on July 8 had reported prima facie violations of ‘deliberate and gross procedural lapses’ made by the deputy CM and the incharge of the Excise department, Manish Sidodia, to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees."

The row began after L-G Saxena recommended the CBI to begin an investigation into the new Excise policy 2021-22.

Image: ANI