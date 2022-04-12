Kejriwal Meets Punjab Officials Without CM Mann; Oppn Says 'state Govt Run From Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met with authorities in Punjab, however, in the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, thereby paving way for fresh political controversy. Opposition parties reiterated their allegations that Kejriwal is the de facto CM and that he is controlling Punjab from Delhi.

Soon after the meeting, Punjab Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa told reporters, “This (Punjab) government is running from Delhi and not from Chandigarh. Two days ago Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi). This is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab.”

The aforementioned meeting that stirred controversy had in attendance top officials of the Punjab State Electricity Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Punjab Chief Secretary and Power Secretary, among others alongside Kejriwal.

Grabbing the opportunity to lambast the AAP leadership in the state, senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter to dub the incident a "clear breach of federalism" and a "insult to Punjabi pride."

Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote, "Punjab's IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify."

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also waded into the controversy, slamming Kejriwal's move. In a Twitter post, Amarinder Singh claimed that his biggest dread has come true.

Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter, "Worst was feared, worst happened. Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi."

However, Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are yet to respond to the controversy. An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson justified the meeting and remarked that the opposition should not criticize but rather support the continuous steps adopted by AAP for Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson in Punjab, Malwinder Kang, said: "People come from far and wide to see the Kejriwal model of governance. If he has held an informal meeting, which is for the benefit of the people of Punjab, then it should be welcomed," reported ANI.