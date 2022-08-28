Kejriwal Offers To 'right Assam Schools', CM Sarma Hits Out With Sisodia 'defamation' Jibe

In a Twitter war of words between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the latter jibed the former on expressing his wish to visit Assam and said that ''such desire in you doesn’t wake up when Assam is facing natural calamities like floods.'' The Assam CM also taunted Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, saying that an invitation has already been sent to him, referring to the summons sent by a court in Assam in connection with a criminal defamation case by the Assam CM. According to the summons, Sisodia has been asked to appear in person on September 29.

It’s important to note that the virtual spat between both leaders flared up after Delhi CM Kejriwal on August 23 said the ‘closure’ of some schools in Assam is not the solution citing some news reports.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Vs Arvind Kejriwal

Responding to news reports of the closure of some government schools, the Delhi CM expressed his wish to come to Assam and visit the government schools in the state and said, “You didn't answer my question - When should I come to see your government school?" It doesn't matter if the school is not good. Will do it right together.”

Assam CM Sarma struck back asking ''Why don't he express a similar wish during natural calamities in the state especially during the monsoon. “Today you are expressing your desire to come to Assam @ArvindKejriwal Sir, I am sad and sorry that such wish of yours does not wake up when the people of our Assam are battling a horrific natural calamity like floods! And yes, invitation has already been sent to your Deputy Chief Minister @msisodia ji from Assam.”

While speaking to ANI, the Assam CM further said ''Kejriwal ji wanted me to invite him to Assam. I have already invited Manish Sisodia, he must have got a notice from the Court as well. He (Arvind Kejriwal) should also come if he wants.''

आज आप असम आने की इच्छा जाहिर कर रहे हैं @ArvindKejriwal जी,



मुझे दुख और अफ़सोस है कि आपकी ऐसी इच्छा तब नहीं जागती है, जब हमारे असम के लोग बाढ़ जैसी भीषण प्राकृतिक आपदा से जूझ रहे होते हैं!



और हां, आपके उपमुख्यमंत्री @msisodia जी को तो असम से आमंत्रण भेजा ही जा चुका है। — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2022

Assam court’s summons to Manish Sisodia

Earlier, a court in Assam on August 24 had summoned Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to appear in person on September 29 in a defamation case filed by the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma under Sections 499, 500, 501 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sisodia for alleging irregularities in giving the contract of PPE kits. This is following the allegation levelled by Sisodia on June 4 against CM Himanta Sarma. The Assam government in 2020 gave the contract to supply PPE kits to the firms of Sarma’s wife at prices higher than market prices.

Image: Twitter/@ANI, PTI