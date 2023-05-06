Kejriwal Pays Tributes To Soldiers Killed In J&K, Alleges Govt Extended 'hospitality' To Pak FM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that at a time when the country's soldiers are getting killed, the government is extending "hospitality" to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Goa.

Five army personnel were killed and a major injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district where an operation is underway to flush out the ultras, according to officials.

The Pakistani foreign minister is in India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Goa. There was no bilateral meeting between Bhutto Zardari and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Asked at a press conference whether there could be talks between India and Pakistan on combating terrorism, Jaishankar said, "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism." In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal said," At a time when our soldiers are getting martyred, people of the country are extremely pained and angry with the central government extending hospitality to the Pakistani foreign minister." "Tributes to the brave martyrs," he said.

In a hard-hitting attack on Bhutto Zardari, Jaishankar also said as a "promoter, justifier and a spokesperson" of the terrorism industry, his position on the menace was called out at the SCO meeting on Friday.

He said Pakistan's credibility in dealing with is depleting even faster than their Forex reserves.

Paying tributes to the army personnel killed in the incident, AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a tweet in Hindi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying a tour of Goa had been organised for Bhutto Zaradari on a day when the soldiers made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists.

"Modi followers are in shock," he said, adding, "Salute and tribute to the brave martyrs." Besides Bhutto Zardari, the meeting at a luxury hotel in this beach resort was attended by Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Russia's Sergey Lavrov and their counterparts from other SCO member nations.