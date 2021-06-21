Kejriwal Promises 'political Revolution' In Punjab; Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Joins AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reached Amritsar to kickstart Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign for Punjab Elections 2022. During his visit to the state, the AAP chief inducted former Punjab police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap into the party. Calling him 'Aam Aadmi's policeman', Kejriwal promised to deliver justice in the Bargari sacrileges as well as usher in a new revolution for Punjab.

'We will change the future of Punjab': Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today, it is a very happy day for AAP and Punjab. Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji is coming to our party. He is not a politician, we are not a party of politicians. We have only come for the service of the nation. Even his opposers vouch for his credibility. He has forever been dedicated to the nation. He is "Aam Aadmi's' policeman. He resigned when he knew he could not do anything for the people within the system owing to the corruption. He did this for Punjab. We will deliver justice in the Bargari (sacrilege) cases."

The Delhi Chief Minister also lashed out at the Opposition parties in the state, saying that while they were all focused on assuming power, the AAP would work towards the development of the state. "Everyone today is fighting like dogs to get power. When people are hard hit by COVID-19, they (Congress) are fighting like animals. The other party has terrible cases of corruption. The third party is not even allowed to enter inside. Who is concerned about Punjab? No one," Kejriwal asserted.

"Delhi has given an opportunity to a new party, all you people can see that now they have free electricity, Mohalla clinics. What we have done in 5 years in Delhi, people have not been able to achieve in 70 years. Punjab wants change, now they have an option. We will change the future of Punjab. We will bring in a political revolution," the CM added.

Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap joins AAP

Meanwhile, after his induction into the AAP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap lauded Arvind Kejriwal for delivering his promise of development to the citizens of Delhi, vowing to emulate the Delhi model in Punjab.

"Kejriwal has delivered a lot in Delhi and he was voted back to power because he delivered. This is when the CM is only partly empowered in Delhi. Think about how Punjab which is a completely independent state will be empowered? Every Punjabi has a dream of a clean and clear Punjab where no mafia exists and AAP can make it possible. AAP will start a movement that will touch everyone's lives in Punjab. We will work first and foremost for you and for everyone's truth," he said.