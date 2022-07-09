Kejriwal Question Centre's Delimitation Panel For Delhi's Civic Wards; 'No Order On Count'

On July 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Central Government's move, which will form a committee for ward delimitation in the capital.

The order from the central government read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sections 3, 3A and 5 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the Central Government hereby constitutes a Committee comprising the following members, to assist the Central government in carrying out the delimitation of wards and other functions incidental or related thereto."

The order stated the panel will have three members - Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, Delhi, who will be its chairman; Pankaj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, Delhi Municipal Corporation. The committee will have to present its report within four months from the date of issue (July 8) of the order, it further read.

Kejriwal questions decision for ward delimitation; 'No order made on number of wards, how will the committee work?'

Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to welcome the decision but also questioned the order by saying that there was no order made on how many wards there would be in Delhi and then questioned as to how this committee will function.

हमें ख़ुशी है कि केंद्र सरकार ने MCD के वार्ड delimitation के लिए कमिटी का गठन कर दिया। लेकिन दिल्ली में कितने वार्ड होंगे, इसका कोई आदेश नहीं किया। फिर ये कमिटी काम कैसे करेगी? pic.twitter.com/BMyc0ikxTz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2022

Earlier in 2022, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which sought to unify the three civic bodies in the national capital.

The Unified MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) is not brand new. Prior to being divided into East, North, and South civic bodies in 2012, Delhi had a single MCD.

It was claimed that the trifurcation was necessary to decentralise the city's civil administration, but that did not go as planned because the three bodies eventually had unequal resources, duties, and/or poor financial health, which had an impact on their work over time.

It was recently reunified by merging three civic bodies - North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC. The legislation was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 30 and by the Rajya Sabha on April 5.

The reunified MCD had formally come into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

Image: PTI