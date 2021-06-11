'Kejriwal Rakes Up Agenda To Target Centre': Gambhir Slams Govt's Handling Of COVID Crisis

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bharat on Friday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir spoke candidly about a range of issues including the case of hoarding of drug Fabiflu which is essential in the treatment of COVID-19. He said, when the second wave of COVID-19 had hit the country, he used to receive numerous calls on a daily basis pleading for essential drugs. The BJP minister said he ordered the stock of medicines to be supplied to the people for free.

"I just wanted to help people. We were distributing Fabiflu, cases in Delhi was in 30,000s daily. I used to receive phone calls daily where a man, woman, a son is crying in need of medicine. We bought Fabiflu at that time and distributed 200 strips among the people. We did it with good intentions and only to help people. We distributed around 2500 strips in that time. Even if a single person is saved, or if a family was saved from disaster then it was worth it," he said.

On June 3, the Drugs Controller General of India submitted in the Delhi High Court that Gautam Gambhir has been found guilty of hoarding Fabiflu under Rule 61 and 18 C of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. However, the matter is subjudice and the next hearing is scheduled for July 29.

Gautam Gambhir questions Arvind Kejriwal

Targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he contended that Kejriwal doesn't work for the people of Delhi and chooses a new subject on regular intervals to blame the Centre.

"Kejriwal's mindset is such that he rakes up an agenda, plays it for a week and when it gets diluted, he brings another agenda to target the Centre. You must have noticed that it started with COVID centre beds, then diverted to oxygen, cylinders, plants, tankers, when all of this diluted, he targeted the Centre on vaccination. When the PM announced free vaccination and that agenda got diluted, he brought the issue of ration. You will see a new agenda next week," he said.

He slammed Kejriwal for making the home delivery of liquor available to Delhi citizens, but wasn't able to supply oxygen, and other medical drugs required during COVID-19.

Gautam Gambhir also lashed out at Kejriwal about the Mohalla clinic which was started by the AAP-led government, but couldn't be of any use during the COVID-19 pandemic, neither for any treatment nor testing.

The Delhi Government was among the several non-BJP state governments which had demanded the Centre to allow them to procure COVID-19 vaccines directly from vaccine manufacturers. The BJP MP questioned the Kejriwal-led-government to show the procurement order.

When you have politicised the subject of vaccination so much, then at least inform us when did you order vaccines for people of Delhi and in what quantities. If at all you ordered then show it to the people because people are demanding transparency.