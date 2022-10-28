Kejriwal Reiterates 'Gods On Notes' Demand In Letter To PM Modi; Here's His Justification

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his demand to print the photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on Indian notes in a letter to PM Modi on Thursday. To buttress his point, he asserted that God's blessing is essential for the progress of the country along with hard work. Kejriwal's letter comes even as BJP and Congress lashed out at his proposal made in a press conference earlier dubbing it a ploy to garner votes in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

In the letter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "It is the wish of 130 crore people in this country that the photo of Gandhi Ji should be there on one side of the Indian currency and the photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji should be there on the other side. Today, the Indian economy is going through a very bad phase. Even after 75 years of Independence, India is counted among the developing and poor nations. There are many poor people in this country even today. Why?"

The AAP supremo added, "On one hand, it is necessary for all citizens to work hard and on the other hand, we need the blessings of God so that our efforts bear fruit. The country will progress with a combination of correct policy, hard work and the blessings of God. Yesterday, I publicly demanded this by doing a press conference. Since then, I received a tremendous response from the common person on this issue. There is tremendous enthusiasm among people regarding this. Everyone wants it to be implemented immediately."

मैंने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखकर 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की ओर से निवेदन किया है कि भारतीय करेंसी पर महात्मा गांधी जी के साथ-साथ लक्ष्मी गणेश जी की तस्वीर भी लगाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/OFQPIbNhfu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 28, 2022

'Kejriwal is playing to the gallery'

Speaking to Republic TV on Kejriwal's letter, BJP spokesperson RP Singh observed, "In view of the forthcoming elections in Gujarat and Delhi, he is trying to play to the gallery. But the fact is that within his party, they are not together on this. If he asks Bhagwant Mann to write a similar letter to the Prime Minister, it won't happen. Because within the party, they are not one. And if they are so keen on the pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji on the currency notes, then will they start paying allowances similar to Imams and Maulanas of Delhi to the Pujaris of temples who worship Lakshmi Ji and Ganesh Ji?"

Meanwhile. senior Congress leader and former parliamentarian Rashid Alvi claimed that both BJP and AAP are indulging in this discourse for electoral benefit. He told Republic TV, "Kejriwal and BJP are of the opinion if they will talk about the Hindu religion and Gods, they will be to get power. That is the reason why Kejriwal and BJP is doing the same thing. They always talk about Jai Shri Ram and here, they started talking about Gods and Goddesses, Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji on currency notes".