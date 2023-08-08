Kejriwal Reshuffles Delhi Cabinet, Atishi Gets Services And Vigilance Departments

In a major Cabinet reshuffle by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PWD Minister Atishi has been entrusted with the pivotal roles of overseeing the Services and Vigilance departments, previously under the purview of Saurabh Bharadwaj. The realignment of these responsibilities comes close on the heels of the passage of the Government of National Capital territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Delhi Services Bill) in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (7 August).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Atishi's elevation as the head of Services and Vigilance departments underscores the party’s commitment to reinvigorate administrative efficiency and accountability. Atishi already handles Public Works, Education, and Power, making her one of the most ministers in the seven-member Delhi Cabinet with the largest number of departments.

With Atishi taking charge, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who initially held the Services and Vigilance portfolios, now has two departments less to handle.

The move follows remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a parliamentary debate, highlighting the management of files and the reassignment of officers in the vigilance department. Shah's comments also alluded to the Services Secretary being transferred after the Supreme Court's May 11 verdict.

Amit Shah, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, alleged that AAP had transferred specific officers to the vigilance department to probe various scandals, including the alleged liquor scam in the Union Territory. The Home Minister emphasised that the apex court's ruling granting control of services to the Delhi government precipitated these changes.

Atishi's elevated role is noteworthy, as she was inducted into the cabinet alongside Saurabh Bharadwaj in March 2023, following the departures of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are in jail for their alleged roles in various scams.

As Delhi's sole woman cabinet member, Atishi's roles reflect AAP's dedication to a diverse and dynamic leadership approach, leader of Kejriwal’s party stated.