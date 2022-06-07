Kejriwal Responds After Cash Recoveries From Satyendar Jain's Aides; 'PM After AAP Govt'

After a stunning recovery in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) raids on Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain's aides, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pinned the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while implicitly backing his minister. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal said that PM Modi was 'after the Aam Aadmi Party' especially the governments in Punjab & Delhi.

"Jhuth pe jhuth...Jhuth pe jhuth (lie after lie)" the Delhi CM wrote, adding, "You (PM) may have the power of the agencies but God is with us." He did not offer any explanation, however, of the massive recoveries of cash and gold that was made by the ED.

The ED sharing pictures on Twitter informed that bundles and bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides & business partners of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Republic's sources said Rs 2.23 crore cash has been recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers, Rs 41.5 lakh, and 133 Gold Coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo.

Post recovery, more summons in the case are to be issued. It is also learned that the recoveries were made from secret places. Aides of Satyendar Jain will be called by the probing agency for interrogation, further say sources.

इस वक्त प्रधान मंत्री जी पूरी ताक़त के साथ आम आदमी पार्टी के पीछे पड़े हैं - ख़ासकर दिल्ली और पंजाब सरकारों के। झूठ पे झूठ, झूठ पे झूठ।



आपके पास सारी एजेन्सीज़ की ताक़त है,



पर भगवान हमारे साथ है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2022

Satyendar Jain arrested

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on 30 August 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier.

Probe documents allege that money laundering in the case took place through three hawala operators based in Kolkata. The name of five paper companies' owned and controlled by Shri Jain with the help of Poonam Jain, his wife; Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain; Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain; and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain - Prayas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impext Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalyatan Projects Pvt. Ltd.- all registered in Delhi, has also been mentioned in key case documents of ED and also in the IT Dept order.

"It has been proved that the following companies had received Hawala entries totalling to Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata namely Shri Jivendra Mishra, Shri Abhishek Chokhani and Shri Rajendra Bansal," the ED documents allege.

In the documents, there is a mention of Jain allegedly purchasing 200 bighas of land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, north & north-west area of Delhi from FY 2010-11 to FY 2013-14. The investment in agricultural land was allegedly made out of proceeds of money laundered through paper companies, as mentioned.