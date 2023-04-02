Kejriwal Responds To Himanta Sarma's Defamation Warning; Says It 'doesn't Benefit A CM'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has mocked Himanta Biswa Sarma for his warning over a remark made by him in the Delhi Assembly during budget presentation. Kejriwal on his maiden political campaign in Assam, criticised Assam Chief Minister for his warning, saying that open threats does not benefit a CM and people of Assam are not like that.

The Delhi CM invited Sarma to be his guest in Delhi and asked him to refrain from such open threats as it doesn't benefit a Chief Minister. The Assam CM had earlier said while challenging Kejriwal that if he dares to make any corruption charges against him, as he did against the central leadership in Delhi Assembly, he will immediately move for a defamation case.

Arvind Kejriwal on his maiden political campaign in Assam

Calling Kejriwal a coward, Sarma had responded by saying that he is a coward, who dares to speak complete lies behind the veil of immunity in Delhi Assembly. He had warned, "If he would make any such remark against me or if he makes any corruption charges against me outside the Delhi Assembly, he will immediately be sued as his leader Manish Sisodia was."

Notably, the Assam CM had filed a defamation case against Manish Sisodia upon the allegations made by him, wherein Sisodia had alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to his wife's firms to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits above market rates during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Sisodia had filed a plea in the court seeking to quash the case, which was later dismissed by the court. The court had ruled that if Sisodia had any clue or evidence to support his allegation, then he should contest the case. Otherwise, making any false comment like this, if it is, during the tough times of Covid pandemic, cannot be accepted.

Meanwhile, responding to CM Himanta Sarma's reaction, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, during his Assam visit, mocked Himanta Sarma for his warning and said that he should learn from Assam's culture, as Assam has a culture of not threatening anyone. He even invited Assam's CM to Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal was at a maiden political rally in Assam, where his party is hoping to make inroads. Addressing the rally he compared his Delhi model of development to that of BJP's ruled state. Kejriwal also claimed that all the parties, which came to power in the Northeastern States, only cheated the people of the states.

"If AAP wins, every child of Assam will get employment. With the speed with which Himanta Biswa Sarma is giving employment, I think it'll take hundred years to provide jobs to all. Poor will never get education in a state where CM's wife runs private school," said AAP leader.

He urged the people of Assam to give his party a chance to serve in the state. He said that his party has done amazing work in Delhi and they are doing good work in Punjab too and they seek an opportunity to serve for the betterment of Assam.