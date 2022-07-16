Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, retaliating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'revari' jibe earlier in the day, asserted that providing good education to the youth, and good health infrastructure to the people, is not ' muft ki revari baatna (distributing free of cost sweets)' on Saturday. Earlier in the day, in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand, PM Modi had cautioned people against what he called a 'revari (sweet) culture' under which, 'by promising freebies, parties sought votes'.

'Ask Gagan...'

"I am giving good education to students, but at no cost, for free, then what crime am I committing? After independence, government schools got more than 99% results for the first time. When I tell you the figures, you say that Kejriwal is thumping his own chest. But, in the past years, more than 4 lakhs of private school students have enrolled in government schools. This is no small deal. Today, the children of the poor, and the downtrodden are qualifying for IITs and studying courses like Mechanical Engineering. Similarly, they are qualifying for NEET and studying medical," Kejriwal said.

Citing the example of Gagan, whose father--a labourer, who, during the pandemic period, had lost his job--Kejriwal highlighted how he had made it to IIT Dhanbad, in the domain of Computer Engineering. "Ask him, if Kejriwal is distributing free sweets or making the future of India. There are thousands of such kids, whose futures have been made bright by us. This work should have been done in 1947, in 1950, which we are doing today," the AAP supremo said.

'World admire Delhi's health infra'

Coming to the health infrastructure, Kejriwal highlighted how they have made grand mohalla clinics, which are 'being admired and discussed globally'. "In the world, Delhi is only one such unique city where the treatment of the whole of the population- 2 crores in number- is free of cost. We don't ask about his/her religion, community, whether rich or poor, everyone is being treated free. 30 lakh, 40 lakh whatever the cost, it is being incurred by us. Is this distributing sweets for free?" the Delhi Chief Minister further added.