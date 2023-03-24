Kejriwal Responds To Rahul Gandhi Disqualification; 'AAP & Cong Political Disagreement...'

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo, on Friday backed Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha in a criminal defamation case. Urging the people to unite against BJP’s dictatorship, Kejriwal accused the central government of using ED and CBI to threaten the political leaders of the country.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “People in the country are scared. They (BJP) are threatening everyone in the country, including politicians, media and even the judiciary. They are threatening everyone with ED and CBI.”

Responding to a question on the relationship between AAP and Congress, the AAP supremo said, “That’s not important. Our political disagreement is a different matter. Our priority is to save democracy. 139 crore people of the country need to come together. This is not just a fight of Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party, but we all need to protect our country from a dictator,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi issues response after disqualification

Hours after getting disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, Rahul Gandhi reacted by saying that he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to pay any price for it.

“I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost,” he tweeted.

मैं भारत की आवाज़ के लिए लड़ रहा हूं।



मैं हर कीमत चुकाने को तैयार हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2023

Congress to legally fight Rahul’s disqualification

Soon after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Congress on Friday reacted by stating that it will take the battle both legally and politically. Reiterating the allegations on BJP of saving businessman Gautam Adani, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not remain silent and will fight for justice.

“We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti.”

We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/d8GmZjUqd5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark. The criminal defamation case was filed against the former Congress chief for a remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in the year 2019. In the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."