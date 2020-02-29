Kejriwal Reviews Delhi Situation; Says 'Aim Is To Re-establish Trust Within Communities'

As riots in the national capital have so far claimed 43 lives, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of various departments to review the situation. He said that the top priority of his government is to re-establish the trust between two communities. He provided a detailed list of steps taken by his government to bring back normalcy in the riot-affected regions.

Speaking to media, Kejriwal said: "We had a review meeting with representatives of all the departments. Our main motive is that the lives of people should be normal. No incident of violence has been reported, but a lot of people have left their homes. Our aim is to bring them back and reestablish the trust between the two communities. Whatever support we can give, we are doing it."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Friday announced that Rs 25,000 cash as will be given to those whose houses have been burnt completely or substantially in the violence. He stated that along with the ex gratia, the damage will further be assessed by the PWD department and the victims will be provided with the compensation accordingly. The Chief Minister also stated that the government has also started distributing food and temporary housing arrangements for those who have been dislocated is being done.

Meanwhile, in a massive development on Friday, CM Kejriwal gave his nod to the Delhi Police on their request to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar in the 2016 sedition case. The Delhi Police had made the plea in a letter to the Delhi Home Secretary on February 20. Kumar, along with Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, were accused of allegedly raising anti-India slogans in the JNU campus back in 2016.

