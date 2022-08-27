Kejriwal, Sarma Trade Jibes Over Performance Of Schools; Delhi CM Agrees To Visit Assam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accepted the invitation of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit the medical colleges in the North Eastern state, amid a fierce debate over education and healthcare facilities in the two states. Sarma had asked his Delhi counterpart to visit Assam and see for himself the government-run education and healthcare units, stating that he would do the same during his frequent trips to Delhi.

Responding to the invitation, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "We have a proverb: When someone asks 'when shall I come,' and you say 'come anytime', it means 'don't ever come'... I asked you 'when should I come to see your government school' but you did not reply. Tell me when should I come and I will be there."

The exchange of invitations comes after Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders claimed that Delhi has better education and healthcare facilities than Assam.

'Delhi more like municipal corporation, no comparison with Assam'

In a sharp retort, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said there can be no comparison between the northeastern state and Delhi as the national capital is more like a “municipal corporation”.

“Delhi is a state merely in name. It is more of a municipal corporation” the senior BJP leader claimed. He said that if Assam had to be compared with other states, it should be compared with Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, or Punjab.

“I have seen Delhi's ‘mohallah clinics’. But after seeing the facilities at our Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, what is there to see in those clinics?” Sarma said. In the education sector, he maintained that Delhi has about 1,200 schools with 6,000-7,000 teachers while there are up to 70,000 government schools in Assam, employing nearly 2.5 lakh teachers.

“If we had only 1,200 schools, I would have visited the institutions every day… Fish would have been served daily for breakfast, meat for lunch, and pulao for dinner,” Sarma said.

On Kejriwal asking him to visit Delhi to see the healthcare and education facilities, Sarma said, “I frequently visit Delhi, he doesn’t have to tweet to ask me to go there.“Since he so desires, I will visit the clinics and schools there during one of my visits. He can also come here and see our facilities."

The two CMs entered into the tussle on the micro-blogging site on Thursday with Kejriwal criticising the Assam government for closing down schools when there was a need to open more schools across the country. Sarma countered it by claiming that the government had provincialised or taken over private schools into the government fold since 2013 as well as established new ones.

(With inputs from the agency)