Kejriwal Says 'AAP Doesn't Make False Promises' After Punjab CM Announces Free Electricity

The newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has announced 300 units of free electricity for state households from 1 July 2022. Following the announcement which was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier in the day on April 16, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP-led government has fulfilled its first poll promise of free electricity as it does not make false promises like other parties. Kejriwal said that the opposition parties are opposing it because they don't want the corrupt system to change but "we will change the corrupt system."

"Today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a wonderful announcement. Like people in Delhi get free power, people in Punjab will get 300 units of free electricity from July 1. The people of Punjab are so happy that I am continuously receiving calls since morning. When we guaranteed free electricity, other parties used to mock us that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are lying. But see, we did it," said Kejriwal.

"We used to say that we will do what we say. It's been only one month, the AAP govt in Punjab has fulfilled its first poll promise and we will fulfil other promises too. The ruling party in the past has left nothing in the system but an honest and patriotic government with clear intentions is needed. Within a month, we have saved money to provide free electricity. We will not allow lack of funds to come in the way of progress," the AAP chief added.

Bhagwant Mann announces 300 units of free power in Punjab

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced, "From 1st July 2022, every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month - 600 units for 2 months. BC, BPL, freedom fighters households used to get 200 units of free electricity earlier, they too will now get 300 units free."

"Households that consume more than 600 units of electricity in two months, for instance - 640 units or 645 units - will need to pay only for the extra 40 or 45 units that they have consumed," CM Mann said, adding, "Aam Aadmi Party government in one month has created records in Punjab. It has done so much for the people of the state that no other party's government had done in the past."