Kejriwal Says AAP-led Punjab Govt 'achieved In 3 Months What Others Could Not In Years'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a rally in Jalandhar, Punjab on June 15, asserted that the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has achieved objectives in just 3 months that the previous governments could not accomplish after being in power for years.

The AAP leader further claimed that the state currently has an honest government which will not tolerate gangsters. Kejriwal is in Punjab to launch the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi. Punjab CM Mann was also present during the aforementioned inauguration. Notably, the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab will undergo a by-election on June 23.

Arvind Kejriwal asserted, "There is an honest government in Punjab now. In the last 3 months, this Punjab govt has achieved tasks that previous governments could not achieve in years of being in power"

Kejriwal targets opposition for gang-related violence in state

Targetting the opposition in Jalandhar, Arvind Kejriwal posed a rhetorical question and said, "I ask the Opposition, has Mann sahib brought gangsters with him?" He further claimed that the gangsters in Punjab were given political support by previous regimes and pledged to eradicate the gangsters and anti-national elements from Punjab.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "These gangsters were born under the previous government. No one can protect gangsters and anti-national elements. Patiala clashes accused caught within 24 hrs. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by Punjab police."

It is important to mention here that the AAP national convenor also claimed that the incumbent Punjab government has until now arrested 130 gangsters in the state. "Under previous governments, they (gangsters) used to get political patronage," Kejriwal averred.

Khalistani posters spotted in Punjab ahead of Kejriwal's visit

Pro-Khalistani posters were spotted on the walls of Jalandhar's Devi Talab Mandir on Wednesday, ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit. The secessionist organisation 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ) has uploaded a video showing 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans written on the walls of Jalandhar's Devi Talab Mandir neighbourhood, challenging the security blanket ahead of the Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann visit. The posters questioned the Hindu community of Punjab, asking, "Do You Support Khalistan Referendum?" in an attempt to stoke communal tensions.