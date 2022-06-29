Kejriwal Says 'hope Gujarat BJP Learns From Delhi Model & Improves Their Schools & Hosps'

New Delhi: Describing the education and healthcare system in the national capital "excellent", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hoped that senior BJP leaders who have arrived from Gujarat to "inspect" the mohalla clinics and schools will learn from them and improve such facilities back home.

A 17-member delegation of the BJP's Gujarat unit is in the national capital since Tuesday to look into what it called the "fake" Delhi model of governance.

"Many senior leaders of Gujarat BJP have come to see mohalla clinics and schools in Delhi. I hope that by learning from Delhi's excellent education and health system, they will improve Gujarat as well," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"We will all learn from each other. Only then will India move forward," he added.

Kejriwal has deployed some of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, including Kalkaji MLA Atishi, to welcome the Gujarat BJP delegation and accompany them in their visits to Delhi government schools, mohalla clinics and hospitals.

Following Kejriwal's instruction, Atishi and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on Tuesday gave an open invitation to the Gujarat BJP leaders, urging them to come to the AAP headquarters so that they could be taken to the places they wished to "inspect".

Five AAP MLAs have been deputed to take the BJP delegation on the tour, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

Even as the Gujarat BJP delegation did not give any response to the AAP's open invitation, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Wednesday made an arrangement for their visit to a government school near the BJP headquarters here.

Image: PTI