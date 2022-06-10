Kejriwal Refrains From Commenting On Satyendar Jain Amid ED Probe, Says 'no Comments'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, refrained from making any comment on Satyendar Jain's money laundering case. AAP leader and cabinet minister in the Delhi government Satyendar Jain is currently under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Addressing an event, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I cannot say much because he (Satyendar Jain) is in arrest. We have no direct contact with him. I have nothing to comment on him."

This remark can be seen as a substantial climb down made by the AAP chief as he was initially defending Jain. It is pertinent to mention that this sharp contrast between Kejriwal's earlier statements where he spoke in support of Jain and his recent "no comment" remark comes following a Delhi court's order on June 9 extending the ED custody of Jain after taking into account "voluminous evidence" in the money laundering case.

Jain to remain in ED custody until June 13

A Delhi Court on Thursday the ED custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case by 4 days until June 13. Appearing on behalf of the central agency, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju apprised the court about the recovery of crores of unaccounted cash and gold during multi-city raids that were conducted last week on sites linked to Satyendar Jain's aides.

"After the minister's remand, the ED conducted eight searches of the premises of Lala Sher Singh memorial trust where Satyender Jain was president. He has denied that he was part of the trust during interrogation, but incriminating material has been found from the trust in form of cash, documents etc. We need to confront Jain and his wife as both are members of the trust according to the documents," ASG Raju submitted in the court.

He also mentioned that Rs 2.23 crore was recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers; Rs 41.5 lakh and 133 Gold Coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain; and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo - all of whom were either associates of Satyendar Jain or his business partners.

Allegations against Jain

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation against AAP leader Jain and others, based on an FIR that was registered by the CBI in 2017. The ED investigation revealed that during 2015-2016 when Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to entry operators based in Kolkata through Hawala.

The amount was used for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for agricultural land purchases in and around Delhi.