Kejriwal 'selling Dreams' To Goans After His Tactics Failed In Delhi: Union Minister Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that he is selling dreams to people in Goa which is heading for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year.

"Some people have a sole intention of selling dreams to the public. Kejriwal was earlier selling dreams to Delhi but the public soon realised the reality. Now in Goa, he is doing the same thing after his tactics failed in Delhi," Naqvi stated.

Kejriwal's 'guarantees' to Goa

Kejriwal, during his visit to poll-bound Goa, announced 'seven guarantees' for Goans. Kejriwal had assured that if voted to power, the AAP government will provide employment opportunities to people of the state, and 'not just for relatives of MLAs'. Kejriwal also promised the people of the state one job per family for the unemployed and said that the government will provide Rs 3000 per month until one person of the family is employed.

Among a series of promises Kejriwal also assured Goans to provide 80 per cent reservation in private jobs, Rs 5,000 per month for unemployed in the tourism sector that recieved a huge blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Rs 5000 per month to people affected by the mining ban. The Delhi CM also pledged to open begin a 'skill university' in the state.

The country is in safe hands: Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, reacting to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the border situation with China, Kejriwal said that the country is in safe hands and its leadership is working with a nationalistic resolution and hence there is no need to spread rumours.

"There are a lot of people who are jack of all trades and masters of none. Sometimes, they turn into scientists and sometimes they turn into security experts. They should decide that what do they want to become. Spreading possibilities and rumours does not make one an expert. Rather people realize that they are ignorant," Kejriwal stated. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab are scheduled to take place next year.

(With inputs from ANI)

