'Kejriwal Sent 2 Bananas?': AAP Worker Thrown Out Of Farmers' Protest; BJP Posts Video

Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the new agriculture laws, the BJP has tweeted a video of an alleged Aam Aadmi Party worker seen at the protest site. In the video tweeted by Priti Gandhi, National Incharge of Social Media -- BJP Mahila Morcha, it can be seen that the farmers have kicked out the alleged worker of Delhi's ruling party as they have been saying throughout that they want the protests to be apolitical.

"How did you dare to come here? You come here with two bananas and tell us that Kejriwal has sent for us? Give this to him only," a protester said while others recorded the whole incident.

'AAP volunteer literally got kicked out': Priti Gandhi

"See for yourself how the Aam Aadmi Party volunteer literally got kicked out of the Farmers Protest for treating the protesting farmers like beggars. Getting just the treatment they truly deserve!!" the BJP leader wrote along with sharing the video tagging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the new farm laws will lead to immense inflation and will only favour a few capitalists, as he termed the legislations "anti-farmer and anti-common man". Kejriwal, who joined AAP leaders, ministers, MLAs and volunteers at the party office in observing a day-long fast in support of the protesting farmers, said the new farm laws 'gives license to inflate'.

Agri laws are 'anti-farmer': Arvind Kejriwal

Farmer leaders on Monday held a day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws and claimed that protests took place at all district headquarters. They also claimed that more people are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi border points. Addressing party members, Kejriwal said this law says people can hoard as much as they want. "I appeal to parties to stop playing dirty politics over farmers' issue. These laws are anti-farmer and anti-aam aadmi and are aimed to benefit a few capitalists. These laws will lead to immense inflation through hoarding. These legislations gives license to inflate," Kejriwal said.

Elaborating further, Kejriwal said these "anti-farmer" laws are not only devastating for the farmers but also "very dangerous" for every citizen of India. "The price of the day to day items will increase if these laws come into play. These laws have given free license to a price hike. We can say that these laws have given legal shape to price rise. We know that many businessmen illegally hoard onions and other essential items. This hoarding causes price hike," he said.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(With agency inputs)