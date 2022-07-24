Kejriwal Skips Yet Another Event With L-G Saxena Citing Ill-health Amid Ongoing Tussle

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal refused to attend a tree plantation event with LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, amid the row over the latter recommending a CBI probe into the state's excise policy. The Delhi CM citing ill-health avoided attending a scheduled programme of tree plantation with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The sour relationship between the L-G and Delhi CM Kejriwal continued as this is the second time CM kejriwal has skipped a scheduled event with the L-G after he recommended a CBI probe into the state’s Excise Liquor policy 2021-22.

"After absenting from the scheduled weekly meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday citing ill health, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday again skipped a pre-decided combined program of Tree Plantation at Asola Bhatti Mines in the national capital gain due to ill health," informed L-G office sources.

After absenting from scheduled weekly meeting with LG on Friday citing ill health, Delhi CM Kejriwal today skipped a pre-decided combined program of tree plantation at Asola Bhatti Mines, again due to ill health: LG Office sources — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

‘Tree plantation programme turned into a BJP event’: Delhi government sources

Both L-G VK Saxena and CM Kejriwal were supposed to jointly launch the tree plantation corresponding with the ‘Van Mahotsav’ and plant over 1,00,000 trees after a decision undertaken on July 4, 2022.

"One is left to wonder if recommending a CBI inquiry into an apparently illegal Excise Policy is taking the focus of the CM away from Delhi's environmental concerns," said L-G sources to ANI.

According to the Delhi government sources, the Chief Minister and other ministers decided not to attend the programme after the Delhi police forcefully took over the stage just before the launch of the ‘Van Mahotsav’ event, and claimed it was being turned into a BJP programme.

"Delhi Police forcefully took over the stage of Van Mohatsav before the programme. It is a Delhi government event, CM and LG were to attend jointly. Posters showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put and the government programme is turned into a political BJP programme. This is the reason Delhi CM and ministers decided not to attend the event," said Delhi government sources, according to ANI.

LG, AAP trade charges

CM Kejriwal had earlier sidesteped from a scheduled meeting with L-G Saxena on July 21, according to sources. AAP as a counter had also claimed L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had skipped a similar meeting on July 8, responding to which L-G office sources said, it is not true as LG Saxena was in Jaipur on the same day attending the Norther Zonal Council meeting.

This comes amid simmering tensions between the L-G and Delhi's Chief Minister on various issues like holding of MCD elections, CM Kejriwal's Singapore visit, L-G's recommendation for a CBI probe on the state's Excise Liquor policy 2021-22, AAP minister Satyendar Jain's arrest, etc.

Image: PTI