Kejriwal Skirts Question On AAP's Gujarat CM Face With 'Sonia To Be BJP's PM Face' Remark

With there being buzz around Medha Patkar allegedly being Aam Aadmi Party's pick, Arvind Kejriwal dodged a question on the Chief Minister face of the party for Gujarat elections, on Tuesday. In a press conference, when a journalist questioned Kejriwal if the activist, known for her ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ against the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, was indeed the CM face of AAP for Gujarat, Kejriwal sidestepped the question and asked the journalist to ask BJP if they are planning to have Sonia Gandhi as PM candidate after PM Modi.

"I have heard that after (Narendra) Modi Ji, they, the BJP high command, will make Sonia Gandhi the PM candidate..Ask them what they have to say about it. Ask them my question, be a little courageous. I know you will be a little scared but in the next press conference ask them that Kejriwal has said that you are going to make Sonia Gandhi the successor of PM Modi by making her the PM candidate in the next elections," Kejriwal said.

Reporter: भाजपा का कहना है AAP Medha Patkar को CM Candidate Project करेगी..@ArvindKejriwal जी: मैंने सुना है BJP Modi जी के बाद Sonia Gandhi को PM Candidate बना रही है। हिम्मत करके मेरा ये सवाल भाजपा से पूछना।#AAP4CorruptionFreeGujarat pic.twitter.com/Fafs9X32mx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2022

Divisions in AAP on Medha Patkar as Gujarat CM face

Earlier this week, reports had emerged that Patkar would be the Chief Ministerial candidate for Gujarat for AAP. Thereafter, MP from the party, Sanjay Singh uploaded a video hailing Medha Patkar and the same was later amplified by Isudan Gadhvi, giving some authenticity to the reports.

However, divisions allegedly were seen in the party with the pick, as 13 out of 19 leaders who were given the ticket for upcoming elections allegedly threatened to quit the party. Later that day, Kejriwal held a meeting with the party members in Gujarat, including the candidates, assuaging their concerns. Elections in Gujarat are scheduled for later this year.