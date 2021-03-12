Kejriwal Slams BJP For 'politicising' Move To Hoist Tricolor; Dreams To Host 2048 Olympics

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday addressed the budget session in the assembly where he hit out at the BJP and the Congress for 'politicizing' every decision of the AAP government from the free pilgrimage for senior citizens to Ayodhya to the government's decision to hoist tricolors across Delhi.

"In 2014, our PM announced the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, I took a jhadu and went to clean. When he advocated for yoga, I took my mat to India Gate. Whenever it is about India, there is no BJP, Congress, or AAP. It is India. So I did not understand when we said that we will hoist the tricolor flag all over Delhi, so why did the BJP and Congress oppose it? I want to ask the BJP that if the tricolor does not fly in India, will it fly in Pakistan? If the country's tricolor does not fly in Delhi, will it fly in Islamabad?" questioned Kejriwal. READ | Delhi MCD bypoll results: AAP wins 4 of 5 wards in BJP-run body; CM Kejriwal on cloud 9

Kejriwal announces 'Deshbhakti budget'

Earlier, Kejriwal had announced that through this year's 'Deshbhakti budget', the Delhi government will attempt to lay the foundation for all the dreams of the citizens that need to be achieved by the nation's 100th freedom anniversary. "We will remember our martyrs, especially the lives, the message, and the writings of Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar will be taken to the people through multiple programs via a special budget. The tricolor would be hoisted in various parts of Delhi,” he said stating that patriotism will be combined with development in the national capital.

Moreover, Kejriwal had also announced that after the completion of the Ram Mandir, all senior citizens will be sent to Ayodhya for pilgrimage free of cost. "Ever since I have announced these things, the BJP and the congress are opposing it. I don't understand why? Why are they opposing it? Is sending our elders to Ram Mandir a sin? Is it something wrong? Everywhere they bring in politics. For once think about the nation." said Arvind Kejriwal.

Dream to host 2048 Olympics: Kejriwal

Moreover, the Delhi Chief Minister also announced that it was the capital's dream to host the 2048 Olympics and that they will work with the Indian Olympic Association and Centre in hopes of achieving it. "It is our dream to host the 2048 Olympics. We will go to all sports bodies, the Indian Olympic Association and the Centre for it. Delhi Govt will take initiative but all have to come together for it. I am sure our dream will come true," Kejriwal stated.

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra had earlier reacted to this statement saying that Kejriwal "should have discussed the matter with IOA first" before announcing it in the assembly. Batra said, "It’s a welcome step if they’re thinking of it but at the same time, Arvind Kejriwal should have been in discussion with IOA first. They can send an expression of interest but bidding is a very different process. I will say it’s a welcome move but Delhi alone can’t stage the Olympics. Multiple cities have to be involved, there are many things involved behind any competition."