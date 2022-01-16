Kejriwal Slams Sanjay Raut Over 'AAP Campaign' Remark; 'Should Handle His Own Party'

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said that Raut needs to handle his own party and not comment on others. Kejriwal's remarks came shortly after the Shiv Sena leader, while speaking to the media on Sunday, termed the Delhi CM's poll campaign in Goa as "shocking".

Kejriwal who was addressing a press conference in Panaji on Sunday responded to a question on Sanjay Raut's remarks and mockingly said, "He should handle his own party". Apart from the Shiv Sena leader, Kejriwal also lashed out at other opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Raising questions over the work done by the ruling BJP government in Goa, he said that there are unrepaired roads and works left by the BJP. "They have made fake promises of providing free water to the state. The BJP is just lying," he added. Further boosting AAP's poll promise, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party is focused on the basic needs of the people when it will provide everything if voted to power.

Sanjay Raut hits out at Kejriwal's arrival in Goa

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut while speaking to the media remarked on Kejriwal's poll campaign in the coastal state and said that he was spending more time in the election campaign than managing his own state.

Attacking Kejriwal-led AAP's poll campaign, he said, "It is good to campaign for your party but he is the Chief Minister of Delhi and he should spend more time in managing his own state which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country."

Kejriwal embarks on AAP's poll campaign in Goa

AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who was scheduled to visit Goa earlier this month delayed his visit after testing positive with COVID-19. Now after recovering from the infection, he arrived in Goa on Saturday and kickstarted his party's door-to-door campaign from St. Andre along with the party candidate Ramrao Wagh and many others.

Later, while addressing a press conference in Panaji, he outlined the party's 13-point agenda for the people of Goa and made several promises including employment for the youth, free education, electricity, water, and monetary support to women in the state.

(Image: ANI/@AAP/Twitter)