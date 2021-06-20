Kejriwal Sounds 2022 Punjab Poll Bugle; To Visit Amritsar On June 21 To Flag AAP Campaign

Kicking off yet another poll campaign, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, that he will be visiting Amritsar - flagging AAP's campaign for the 2022 Punjab polls. Kejriwal had recently visited Ahmedabad to flag off AAP's Gujarat campaign. Currently, AAP is the main Opposition in the Congress-ruled Punjab Assembly with 16 MLAs in the 117 seat House.

In February, Congress swept 1199 of the 1815 wards and 81 of the 350 municipal corporation seats. Following Congress, Akali Dal won 289 wards and 22 corporations, while AAP finished a dismal third winning 57 wards and 9 corporations. Clocking its worst performance, BJP won only 38 wards and 20 corporations while the remaining were won by independents BSP (K) and CPI. In comparison to 2015, Congress has increased its tally from 11 to 149 districts and from 356 to 1480 wards.

With the Centre's three farm bills being the biggest issue in contention in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, AAP had voted against the Farm Bills in the Parliament ending with MP Sanjay Singh suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the entire monsoon session. AAP had also held a day-long fast in solidarity with the farmers' protest, with CM Arvind Kejriwal slamming statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly, before passing a resolution against the farm laws.

While both BJP and Congress have blamed the AAP government of politicising the protests due to the 2022 Punjab elections, AAP has backed the protests by offering free food, electricity, wi-fi, medical aid, and legal help to farmers protesting at Delhi's borders. Several AAP leaders including Kejriwal have addressed Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP, Punjab and Haryana, backing the Farm protests. The AAP along with 16 other Opposition parties have demanded a complete rollback of the farm laws, which have now been stayed by the Supreme Court for now.

Akali Dal and BSP formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, coming together after a gap of 25 years. Under the tie-up, the BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats while the rest will be contested by the SAD, said Badal. Meanwhile, the grand old party has been facing infighting with incumbent CM Capt Amarinder Singh being hauled in front of a 3-committee panel over rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's grouse against the CM. While Congress has stated that Singh will remain the party's CM pick in 2022, it has refused to take action against Sidhu, mulling to reward him with a Deputy CM post.